UPDATE: Driver indicted in runner's hit-and-run death

UPDATE: Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed a beloved Chattanooga runner last year. Cameron Bean, 28, died two days after the crash on Moccasin Bend Road in September.

This week, a grand jury indicted 59-year-old Valerie Bray on vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Police arrested her on Thursday night.

Bray initially told police the sun was in her eyes when she crashed, but traffic investigators said they quickly figured out that her statement did not make sense.

"As far as the sun being in her eyes, when she made that statement, we went out there the next day at the exact same time with cameras, filmed, and were able to discredit her," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. David Gibb.



During the course of a three-month investigation, police did a complete reconstruction of the crash scene, conducted multiple interviews, and pulled Bray's phone records.



"Her initial statement to me was she wasn't sure what she hit," Gibb said.



According to police, Bray was driving south, towards the Moccasin Bend facility. Bean was running in that same direction, against traffic, on the other side of the road.

"He was doing the right thing," Gibb said. "He could see the cars coming at him."

Bray crossed the center line, striking the runner from behind. She never stopped or turned around.

"For the running community, it's been a long three months," said Alan Outlaw, Bean's friend and co-worker at Fast Break Athletics.



"He was good as gold," Outlaw said of Bean. "Charismatic, fun, really fast. Special."



Police haven't released what factors may have caused Bray to crash, but a vehicular homicide charge requires some level of negligence by the driver.



"Unfortunately, an indictment doesn't bring Cameron back," said Outlaw. "But it does provide relief to the family and to us as a community that justice is important."

Bray bonded out of jail early Friday morning. The 59-year-old is set to be arraigned in criminal court on January 22.

