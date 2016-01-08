Morning showers, warm and cloudy this afternoon

Good Friday! After a few morning showers we will see the rain moving out, but cloudy skies will stick around all day. We will get to 56 for the high with the chance of additional showers this afternoon at only 20%.

Saturday will be another mild day as we start at 44 in the morning. We will have another warm high of 56. A front will move in bringing rain showers on and off through the afternoon and into Saturday night. I expect about 1/2" of rain Saturday. Sunday will start with a low of 39, and the high of 43 will occur just a few hours into the morning. Temperatures will be dropping through the 30s through the late morning and afternoon. Some residual moisture combining with the cooler air could support some light snow showers in the higher elevations. Some models are showing up to an inch of accumulation on the Cumberland Plateau.

Temps will continue falling into the upper 10s and low 20s by Monday morning. Monday will be dry and chilly with the afternoon high staying in the mid 40s. Skies will be sunny Monday.

Tuesday another weak front will press through. We will have a high of 48, but cool into the 30s during the evening. The front will bring clouds, but there will be little moisture to work with. Still, an evening flurry is an outside possibility.

David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Isolated Shower, 46

Noon... Overcast... 52

3pm... Overcast... 56