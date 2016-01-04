UPDATE: Man wanted in Catoosa Co. arrested in Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man wanted in Catoosa Co. arrested in Chattanooga

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: East Ridge police arrested a man wanted out of Catoosa County Thursday on several outstanding warrants.

ERPD Captain Tim Mullinax says James Leon Works was arrested in the 900 block of East Avenue.

Works was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and bond revocations. Officers from Catoosa County, Chattanooga, East Ridge, Ft. Oglethorpe and Agents of The United States Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force were involved in the investigation and arrest.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office facebook page says James Works Jr. has been captured. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office and Fort Oglethorpe Police Department need help in locating James Leon Works Jr. Works is wanted for rape, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment.

Works' name may sound familiar because he was arrested on similar charges in the case that led to a Chattanooga Police Officer being fired. According to Hamilton County Criminal Court records, Works plead guilty to lesser charges in 2015. He paid fines and was given probation on possession of Meth and assault charges. 

Fort Oglethorpe Police Department describes James Works Jr:

  • 42-year old white male
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes. 
  • 5'10 tall, weighs 190 lbs. 
  • Multiple tattoos

Works is believed to be traveling with a white female in a silver Nissan Rogue bearing Tennessee license plate "597XXV" James L. Works Jr. is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information about this subject is asked to contact Lt. Steve Blevins with Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at (706) 866-2512 or call your local 911 center. 

