UPDATE: Couple pleads guilty in 2015 slaying at Chickamauga Battlefield

UPDATE: A couple charged in the December 2015 death of a man at the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Battlefield pleaded guilty to charges Monday.

Fifty-nine-year-old Duane Hollenbeck's body was found on a trail at the popular national park

Robert Martin Brooks was charged with voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years. Jennifer Allison DeMott was charged with aggravated assault, and was sentenced to 10 years with a 10-year probation.

"What our investigation revealed was that Ms. DeMott and Mr. Hollenbeck knew each other," said Park Ranger Chief Todd Roeder, "They asked Mr. Hollenbeck to go on a road trip to the North Georgia area, Tennessee area."

Somewhere along the trip, police say DeMott killed Hollenbeck by striking him in the head with a blunt object. But details like when, where and why Hollenbeck was murdered are still unknown.

"That's a good question, I'm still trying to find that out, I don't know that," Chief Roeder said.

By the time police had enough evidence to make the arrests --- both DeMott and Brooks had left Georgia.

'It's my understanding that she was located back up in New York, they went back up to New York."



Detectives on this case learn that Hollenbeck suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the GBI. DeMott was also charged with exploitation of an elder or disabled person as part of murder investigation. Police say Hollenbeck was physically disabled and needed a cane or a walker to move around.

Multiple agencies were involved in the case: Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Catoosa County Coroner’s Office, New York State Police and the National Park Service. The case is still ongoing.

Chief Roeder says there are still a lot of questions the FBI is hoping to help answer.

"When we found him he was lying in the creek bed and he did have a laceration to his forehead," Chief Roeder said.

"We're trying to figure out how he got here and what purpose he was here in the park for," Chief Roeder said, "Was it strictly hiking? Was he visiting because of the Civil War? We don't know."

Some of Hollenbeck's family members didn't find out of his death until Monday morning and they are still processing their loss.



His niece says Hollenbeck was a "kind, caring, loving man who would give the shirt off his back for anyone."



It's still not clear why or how Hollenbeck went missing. Chief Roeder says he is not aware of any connections Hollenbeck might have to the area.

"I can't determine that right now if it was an accident or a homicide," Roeder said, "We're keeping the door open until GBI gives us a report on that and finds out what the cause of death was."

The FBI is assisting the investigation because this National Park is on federal property.

The GBI is handling the autopsy, and expect to have those results within the next few days.

