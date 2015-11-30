UPDATE: United Way releases donation totals for #GivingTuesday

UPDATE: Almost $500,000 was collected during #GivingTuesday in Chattanooga.

"On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, local organizations rallied together with three community goals in mind: raise $300,000, pledge 3,000 acts of kindness, and recruit 300 community partners," a spokesperson for the United Way said. "With great community collaboration, #CHAGIVES surpassed this year’s monetary goal by raising $481,607.85."

This year's donations surpassed 2016's total by over $200,000 dollars.

“At the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, we understand the power of people," President and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga Lesley Scearce said. "We are thankful that the community came together."

PREVIOUS STORY: We've been through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and fighting through Cyber Monday. Which means Tuesday is Giving Tuesday.

The United Way and Causeway have paired up to make Giving Tuesday a citywide event! In a press release, they say their goal is to engage 30,000 people locally, with the ultimate vision of making Chattanooga the most generous city in the country!

About 100 area nonprofit organizations are teaming up with them.

Here's how you can do it:

1) Participate and encourage others to do so! Take a look at the official Chattanooga Giving Tuesday website . There are lots of links to participating nonprofits. Also, people can give to UW and CW if they don’t have a preference otherwise.

2) Come have fun and a meal at the Flying Squirrel, one of Chattanooga’s hottest new restaurants! The Giving Tuesday Afterparty will be held there (55 Johnson Street). The Squirrel will donate 10% of the take that night to the Giving Tuesday fund. Event starts at 5:00pm, so come join the fun.

3) Are you on social media? Make sure you share the Giving Tuesday elements you see on the United Way Facebook page . Decorate your pages and share with your friends!

You can also take an UnSelfie! Turn the camera on yourself and let people know where your passion lies on Giving Tuesday – stopping hunger, eradicating poverty, stable families, early childhood education, etc.

Also, don’t forget to use the hashtags in your posts and pics: #CHAGives and #GivingTuesday