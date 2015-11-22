UPDATE: Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder of wife

UPDATE: ?A Walker County man, accused in the 2015 murder of his wife, has pleaded guilty to her murder.

Steven Marcus Denson, 43, to the felony murder charge of killing his wife, Christina Michelle Denson at their home on Kemp Road in November 2015.

Denson admitted shooting his wife and told detectives it was accidental.

His explanation was inconsistent with the physical evidence, according to a new release from Herbert E. (Buzz) Franklin

District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Denson was a convicted felon and under Georgia law, should not have been in possession of a firearm.

Denson did not call for medical help for his wife and made efforts to conceal the crime, DA Franklin said.

He hid the victim’s vehicle in the woods, cleaned the floor and dressed his dead wife in clean clothes.

The handgun was hidden in a building on the property. The shooting occurred several days prior to the discovery of the victim.

Christina Denson had told friends prior to her death that her husband would pull a gun on her during arguments, the DA said. She also confided that he had hit her in the leg with a shotgun. When her body was found, there were multiple bruises on her arm and legs.

Denson was sentenced by Judge Thompson to serve the remainder of his natural life in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until November 2045.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Walker County man is accused of shooting and killing his wife. And investigators are crediting a tipster for getting law enforcement involved.

Deputies were notified Sunday afternoon there was a body inside of a home off Kemp Road. Law enforcement found 38-year-old Christine Denson inside and arrested her husband, 41-year-old Steven Denson.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3 by the time they discovered Christina Denson's body she had been dead between 24 and 36 hours. He is thanking a tipster for doing the right thing and calling police.

"You have a lady who has two adult children and it's my understanding a grandchild or grandchildren on the way," says Sheriff Wilson.

Thirty-eight-year-old Christina Denson, better known as Christy to her friends, was married to 41-year-old Steven Denson for just over a year.

Sunday, the Walker County Sheriff's Office got a tip to do a search of her home on Kemp road.

"We did a welfare check around noon-ish. And did not get anyone to the door," says Wilson.

Deputies found Steven Denson about a mile away.



"We encountered Steven Denson in a vehicle. We stopped him. Brought him in for questioning."

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home.



"Our worst fears were found when we went in," says Wilson.

Sheriff Wilson says Christina had been shot once and was found in a bedroom.



"It appears that she may have been dead 24 to 36 hours."

Investigators turned their attention to Steven.

"He was impaired. Alcohol impaired," says Wilson.

According to court records obtained by Channel 3, Denson admitted to police in an interview he killed his wife but he claimed it was an accident.

Police had never been called to their home before.



"His reasoning behind the shooting we believe is somewhat flawed at this time. We believe that evidence probably will show that there was some type of argument," says Wilson. "Had it not been for the tipster he could have disposed of the body and we may have been looking for her in a few days."

Wilson believes Denson was trying to figure out what to do before confiding with the tipster.



"We owe a debt of gratitude to this person who came forward and did the right thing, stepped up and called law enforcement," says Wilson.

Denson is a convicted felon and should not have had a gun. He was on parole for manufacturing and selling meth. He will be arraigned in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Sheriff Wilson says there is a locally manned 24-7 domestic violence hotline number for Walker, Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga Counties: 706-375-7630.

UPDATE: Walker County Sheriff's Office received a tip around noon Sunday from a concerned citizen that a deceased female was inside of the residence, Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a press release.

Walker County detectives obtained a search warrant and served it around 3:00pm. Sunday. The body of Christina M. Denson, 38, was discovered in the bed room. Denson appeared to have been shot once in the neck; a .22 caliber handgun was used in the shooting.

Denson's husband, Steven M. Denson, was taken into custody around noon, questioned and charged with murder. Denson told detectives in a statement acknowledging responsibility for his wife's death.

Sheriff Steve Wilson, said it is believed that Mrs. Denson had been deceased for 24-36 hours.

The GBI and Walker County Coroner, Dewayne Wilson assisted the Sheriff's Office in the death investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Lafayette.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson tells Channel 3 deputies and the GBI responded to the 1900 block of Kemp Road Sunday night. Investigators say they found a 38-year-old woman, deceased.

Deputies took the woman's husband into custody. Wilson says charges are pending in connection with her death.

Sheriff Wilson says he expects to release names and additional details of the crime as soon as they become available.

Channel 3 has a crew en route. We'll have the latest coming up on Eyewitness News after Sunday Night Football.