UPDATE: Suspect convicted of murder in Tyler Worth case

UPDATE: A suspect has been convicted of murder in the death of Tyler Worth.

Bradley County District Attorney, Steve Crump says a jury convicted Jody Hughes of first degree murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, and tampering.

Hughes is one of five suspects involved in the murder of Tyler Worth. Worth was shot three times in the back by Hughes.

Sheriff Eric Watson released the following statement on Hughes' conviction:

“Detective Brandon Edwards, who was the lead detective, and the additional detectives inside the Criminal Investigations Division who played a supporting role did an incredible job investigating this case. I want to commend District Attorney Steve Crump and his staff at the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for their tireless efforts of preparation, which includes working with our detectives to successfully prosecute this case.

I will continue to pray for the family of Tyler Worth as they continue to mourn their loved one. For the past several years this family has continuously relived the senseless murder of their loved one throughout the lengthy criminal justice process which ultimately led to the convictions of Jody Hughes.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Gus Roy Hawkins wanted for his part in the death of Tyler Worth of Bradley County had been caught.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says Hawkins was at a gas station on Stuart Road brandishing weapon while making threats. He was taken to the Bradley County Jail by the Cleveland Police Department.

Gus Roy Hawkins, age 31, was arrested for Accessory after the fact to first degree murder, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, tampering with evidence.

He may also face be facing Attempted Aggravated carjacking charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: Four people face charges Monday evening in the murder of a Cleveland man.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department received a missing person report from the father of Tyler Worth. The father said he hadn't heard from his son in four days. The situation quickly turned from a missing person case to a homicide.

Tyler Worth is dead after a group of friends allegedly shot and killed him last week. According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Jeff Crumley, Ashley Rutledge, Jody Hughes, and Richard Jerger are all charged with the murder of the 25 year old.

“Basically, Mr. Worth was kidnapped from off Green Drive then taken to Hughes Lake Road,” said Bradley County Sheriff, Eric Watson.

The sheriff says after taking Worth he was brought to Hughes Lake Road. There he was shot three times in the back by Jody Hughes.

“They got the body loaded up and taken to Lead Mine Valley Road. Where they were going to bury the body.”

The Chevy Impala they were driving got stuck in the field on Lead Mine Valley Road. Then again Worth's body was transported. This time about an hour away to a national forest in Polk County. Watson says his body was tossed off a cliff landing in a ravine 60 feet down.

“Probably would never have found the body in many years because where it was located way off the mountain in a ravine.”

The motive for this murder the sheriff says drugs and stolen property

“When people get hooked on drugs they tend to steal and then, we don't know who exactly stole whose stuff but we do know by testimony and statements between the subjects, it's over stolen property and drugs.”

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Gus Hawkins. He is wanted for accessory after the fact of first degree murder and tampering with evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.