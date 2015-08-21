UPDATE: A 44-year-old man who was released from prison just hours ago is already back in custody after probation officers caught him taking “upskirt” photos at a north Georgia Walmart.

Heath Shields Franklin was released from prison after completing a sentence for multiple counts of sexual battery and unlawful surveillance for touching women and taking photos while working at a Dalton convenience store in 2012, according to police.

When Franklin failed to check in with probation officers Thursday, they used information from his ankle monitor to find him. Dalton police located him at Walmart on Shugart Road where he had purchased a new phone.

He agreed to let officers check the phone. They saw pictures of at least four women taken from angles that allowed the camera to view underneath the legs of their shorts or skirts.

Franklin now faces a new charge of unlawful surveillance.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the store and working to determine how many women may have been photographed inappropriately by Franklin.