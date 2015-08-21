Whiskey named after Tennessee moonshiner debuts new bottle

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A white whiskey named after a legendary Tennessee moonshiner is introducing a new bottle after a legal dispute over similarities to Jack Daniel's shape and design.

The Popcorn Sutton brand, which began production after the death of its namesake, ran into the legal troubles in 2013 after starting to ship the product in square-shaped bottles instead of in Mason jars.

Brown-Forman Corp. of Louisville, Kentucky, filed a federal lawsuit in 2013 claiming that the Popcorn Sutton bottling and labelling were "confusingly similar" and gave the impression that the moonshine was part of the Jack Daniel's line.

The lawsuit settled last year, and Popcorn Sutton had gone back to being sold in Mason jars. The new bottles are rounded and clear, and labels no longer call the product "Tennessee white whiskey."

