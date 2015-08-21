Tennessee Promise students heading to class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The first batch of Tennessee Promise students will begin attending classes next week.

Gov. Bill Haslam, who proposed the initiative that provides new high school graduates two years of tuition-free attendance at community and technical colleges, will visit some campuses on Monday and Tuesday. Classes start Monday at the state's community colleges.

The number of students attending through the new program will be counted two weeks into the semester. As of Aug. 1, there were 22,524 qualified to attend through the program.

Shelby County has the largest number of qualified students at 2,512, followed by Knox County with 1,733. Davidson County had 1,202 qualified students.

