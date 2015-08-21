UPDATE: More charges for burglary suspect apprehended by police dog

UPDATE: The would-be robber a Chattanooga K-9 officer helped take into custody is facing additional charges.

Chattanooga Police arrested Charles Reed, 42, on Friday after he allegedly broke into a home on Joiner Road.

When police arrived they discovered Reed was still in the home. After several attempts to get Reed to come out, officers sent Duco, a Chattanooga police dog, in to help apprehend Reed.

Duco found Reed in the flooded cellar of the home. He was arrested moments later and taken to a local hospital to be treated for a bite to the leg. Reed was later booked at the Hamilton County Jail.

Reed is charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property, one count of vandalism and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals for hitting Duco repeatedly.

Reed is due in court on August 27. He is being held on a $72,500 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: If you break into a house, then refuse to come out, you may want to rethink your options. A warning to other would-be robbers, after K-9 officer Duco helped nab 43-year-old Charles Reed.

“My security system company kept calling me, telling me that police was on site, that the K-9 unit was en route,” said Tony Sanders, Owner.

Tony Sanders arrived home to find police in a standoff with the man they say broke into his house. When the home security system sounded, officers showed up and realized the suspect was still inside.

“He identified himself tried to get the suspect to come out,” said Sgt. Tom Layne, Chattanooga Police Department.

When Reed wouldn't respond to the officer's multiple attempts to get him to come out, they sent in Duco. Duco found Reed in the flooded cellar of the home.

“The suspect then started beating on the dog trying to get the dog off of him, he was unsuccessful,” said Layne.

Channel 3 was there was Reed was escorted out of the home, and put in the back of an ambulance. Tony Sanders says he's left with a big mess to cleanup.

“He really trashed the place waiting to get out,” said Sanders.

He’s just glad Duco was on duty.



“I don’t know who he is or what he was or just saw it as an opportunity, but he got caught,” said Sanders.

Reed is charged with attempted burglary and cruelty to animals for hitting K-9 Duco. He was taken to the hospital to have his leg looked at before being transported for questioning. Duco is OK.

He's six years old and has been with the department for 6 years. He has assisted with more than 250 arrests.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have a suspected burglar in custody who suffered injuries from a police dog.

Officers were called to a burglary in progress at 10 a.m. to a residence in the 1300 block of Joiner Road.

When officers arrived on scene, 43-year-old Charles Reed refused to come out of the residence. Approximately eight officers responded to the home. Some had guns drawn.

Officers used a police dog, K-9 Duco, to help apprehend the Reed. Reed refused to leave the flooded cellar of the house.

Duco bit Reed in the leg. Reed struck Duco several times before he was restrained. An ambulance was called an hour later to treat the Reed for injuries. The dog suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Reed now faces charges including burglar and cruelty to animals.