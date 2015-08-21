Woodmore Elementary evacuated as a precaution

Woodmore Elementary received a bomb threat via a phone call today.

School officials are treating the threat as credible until officers determine otherwise, according to Chattanooga police.

As a precaution, students have been moved to a safe location. Police were notified of the threat just before 10 a.m.

No suspicious package was found at the school located at 800 Woodmore Lane.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.