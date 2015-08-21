3 in Tennessee test positive for West Nile virus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Three people in Tennessee have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Thursday that one case is in East Tennessee, while the other two are in West Tennessee. Department spokesman Bill Christian says one of the cases has been identified as being in Shelby County. Christian says he could not be more specific about where the cases were discovered because of privacy regulations.

Metro Public Health Department spokesman Brian Todd says 10 batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for the disease in Nashville this year.

Possible symptoms include high fever, headache, disorientation, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

Residents are asked to manage mosquito populations around their homes by eliminating standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs, repairing broken door screens and cleaning rain gutters.

