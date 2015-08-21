Good Friday! We will have great weather heading into the weekend. A weak front to our south will stream in some clouds, especially south of Chattanooga. There is even a very slight chance for a pop up shower east of town toward the Blue Ridge. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, and the humidity will remain tolerable.

This evening, all the football games should have nice weather with temps in the 70s and only a few clouds overhead. Overnight, the low will drop to 68 in Chattanooga as skies clear out heading into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a little warmer with a high of 87 under partly cloudy skies. We will even climb to 91 Sunday ahead of a cold front that will bring in some scattered showers Sunday afternoon into Monday.

As the front moves through, we will cool down a bit next week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Monday afternoon through Friday. Lows will be in the low 60s, and it looks like after Monday we will be rain free for the rest of the week.

For the latest on your local forecast and Hurricane Danny, download our interactive WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am Mostly Cloudy, 69

Noon... Mostly Cloudy 77

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 85