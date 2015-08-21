Swag Swap on Campus Friday



CHATTANOOGA, TN (gomocs.com)-- With just over two weeks away from one of the most anticipated showdowns in Chattanooga Football history, the No. 8 FCS ranked Mocs host the No. 7 Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Sept. 5 at Finley Stadium. To get students ready for the CODE BLUE game, the Mocs are hosting their third annual Swag Swap on campus on Friday.

The 'Swag Swap' takes place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in Heritage Plaza. Students are encouraged to bring gear from any college or University, including Tennessee, Alabama or Georgia, and trade it in for the 'Power C.'

The 'Swag Swap' has been a huge success each of the last two years and the Mocs will again give out a variety of gear with the Chattanooga brand. T-shirts, polos and hats are just some of the things you can trade for at the 'Swag Swap.'

