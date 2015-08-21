Roadrunners register first ever soccer win, 4-0 shutout over Flo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roadrunners register first ever soccer win, 4-0 shutout over Florida College

Posted: Updated:

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA  (WRCB) -- After postponing Wednesday night's scheduled exhibition match against Berry College, the Dalton State Roadrunners soccer team notched its first ever victory in a 4-0 shutout of Florida College Thursday night in suburban Tampa.


“The Falcons were a tough team that challenged us,” said DSC Head Coach Kerem Daser afterward. “ Team Captain Ibrahima Sissoko was the difference. He was involved in every goal.” 

Sissoko scored a hat trick (three goals) and contributed an assist on the fourth Dalton State score, a header by Jordan Man. “I thought Man and Jose Villalobos were outstanding in the middle of the pitch,” added Daser. “It is nice to pull off our first win but it is a long season and we need to take one game at a time.”

The Roadrunners travel to Hialeah to battle Florida National University Saturday afternoon at 3.

The home opener will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. against Milligan College.

Dalton State home games are played at Lakeshore Park.

Admission is free.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.