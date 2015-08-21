Roadrunners register first ever soccer win, 4-0 shutout over Florida College

TEMPLE TERRACE, FLA (WRCB) -- After postponing Wednesday night's scheduled exhibition match against Berry College, the Dalton State Roadrunners soccer team notched its first ever victory in a 4-0 shutout of Florida College Thursday night in suburban Tampa.



“The Falcons were a tough team that challenged us,” said DSC Head Coach Kerem Daser afterward. “ Team Captain Ibrahima Sissoko was the difference. He was involved in every goal.”

Sissoko scored a hat trick (three goals) and contributed an assist on the fourth Dalton State score, a header by Jordan Man. “I thought Man and Jose Villalobos were outstanding in the middle of the pitch,” added Daser. “It is nice to pull off our first win but it is a long season and we need to take one game at a time.”

The Roadrunners travel to Hialeah to battle Florida National University Saturday afternoon at 3.

The home opener will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. against Milligan College.

Dalton State home games are played at Lakeshore Park.

Admission is free.