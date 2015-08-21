Baylor beats Rhea County 35-27 in area prep football opener

EVENSVILLE, TN (WRCB) --- After surrendering three first half touchdowns, the Rhea County Golden Eagles awoke and made it close against Baylor's Red Raiders Thursday night at Bill Horton Field, losing 35-27 in the 2015 prep football season opener for both teams.

Up 14-0 nothing with a minute left to half, Baylor's Ryan Parker took the ball off right tackle and scored for a 21-0 lead.

But Golden Eagles' Head Coach Mark Pemberton went to the offensive playbook, and with the help of an illegal participation penalty called against Baylor on what would have been the final play before halftime, Rhea quarterback Daniel Dotson had one more chance and took it into the end zone for a 21-7 deficit at the break.

Baylor would add another two touchdowns on the night en route to a 35-27 final score for their first win of the season.

The Red Raiders head up Mountain Creek Road next Friday for Chad Grabowski's Red Bank Lions.

Rhea County hits the road as well, bound for Englewood and the McMinn Central Chargers, who open their season Friday against intra-county rival McMinn in Athens for WRCB Channel 3 Sports' inaugural Friday Night Football Game of the Week.