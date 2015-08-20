Tennessee guard Sanders out for season with biceps injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee reserve guard Austin Sanders will miss the season because of a biceps injury that will require surgery.



Volunteers coach Butch Jones announced Sanders' injury Thursday.



Sanders, a sophomore from Cleveland, Tennessee, played five games last season as a redshirt freshman.



Sanders is the second Tennessee guard to sustain a biceps injury during training camp. Marcus Jackson, a returning starter and the most experienced Tennessee offensive lineman, has a similar injury that likely will knock him out for the entire season as well.

