Cubs pound Braves 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta pitched six scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th win, and Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell homered to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.



Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak after winning nine straight and 15 of 16, with Arrieta (15-6) dominating on the mound and Rizzo and Russell supplying the power at the plate.



Rizzo's three-run drive capped a four-run third inning that saw Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez get ejected.



Russell singled and scored in the third and added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 5-0. Chris Coghlan contributed an RBI single and a run-scoring triple and scored twice.



Arrieta improved to 9-1 in his past 12 starts. The right-hander gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.30.

