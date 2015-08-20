Cubs pound Braves 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta pitched six scoreless innings for his major league-leading 15th win, and Anthony Rizzo and Addison Russell homered to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 7-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak after winning nine straight and 15 of 16, with Arrieta (15-6) dominating on the mound and Rizzo and Russell supplying the power at the plate.
Rizzo's three-run drive capped a four-run third inning that saw Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez get ejected.
Russell singled and scored in the third and added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 5-0. Chris Coghlan contributed an RBI single and a run-scoring triple and scored twice.
Arrieta improved to 9-1 in his past 12 starts. The right-hander gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.30.
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.