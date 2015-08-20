Investigators to recommend Jenner face manslaughter



LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sheriff's investigators plan to recommend prosecutors file a vehicular manslaughter charge against Caitlyn Jenner for her role in a fatal car crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu last February.



Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says investigators found that Jenner was driving "unsafe for the prevailing road conditions" because her SUV rear-ended a Lexus, pushing it into oncoming traffic.



The Lexus driver, 69-year-old Kim Howe, was killed when her car was struck head-on by a Hummer.



Nishida says the case will be presented for final review next week. The district attorney will determine what charges Jenner ultimately faces.



If convicted of such a charge, Jenner would face up to one year in county jail.

