TN education officials discuss new assessment test

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - State education officials say a new assessment in math and English for students in grades 3-11 will provide a better measurement of their progress and make sure they're on track to succeed after graduation.

Education Commissioner Candice McQueen and members of her staff met with reporters on Thursday to discuss TNReady, which is part of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, or TCAP.

TCAP includes grades 3-8 achievement tests and end-of-course exams for science, social students, math and English.

Officials say the new test in math and English is designed to "assess true student understanding," not just memorization and test-taking skills.

The new test will also be given online, which officials say will further help prepare students for life in the real world.

