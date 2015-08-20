Another day, another phone scam

Dalton police are warning of a new phone scam, where the caller is claiming to be from the United States government.

The routine is this:

Scammer claims to be with the Government Grants office

Has a grant of $9,000 to give away

Asks for the bank account or credit card number to deposit the money

In the most recent case, the potential victim in this case recognized this call as a scam and hung up the phone.

The number listed on caller ID was 202-381-2728, a valid Washington, DC area code nut a non-working number

Police remind us that phone scammers can fake their number on Caller ID.

Dalton police say after they were alerted to the scam and posted a warning on their Facebook page, another Dalton resident commented about receiving a call from the same number.

Police say you should never give your bank or personal information to someone who calls you.

A legitimate caller will not ask you for that information.