NC Boy Scouts complete cross-country ride to honor classmate with cancer

(WECT) - Seven North Carolina Boy Scouts have completed a trip of a lifetime.

From the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean, the young teens started their journey June 15 with a goal of biking 3,900 miles from Florence, Oregon to Wrightsville Beach to help raise awareness and funds for a teen cancer program.

Their journey came to a close on Wednesday morning in Wrightsville Beach and proud parent Ted Richardson was so excited to see his 15-year-old son.

"It's just been impressive to see this group of teenage boys make great use of their summer," he said. "They are getting a great adventure and seeing America at a pace that you can really appreciate it. But more importantly they are doing it with a mindset towards helping others."

The trip was inspired after the boys' fellow classmate, Sophie Steiner, was diagnosed with germ-cell cancer in November 2012 and passed away nine months later at the age of 15.

Before passing away Sophie expressed a strong desire to help other teens who are facing an overwhelming cancer diagnosis with non-clinical needs. Sophie’s wish led to the creation of the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, which supports teen cancer programs.

Richardson said his son and the other bikers hope this trip will raise enough money through the foundation to hire a staff member at UNC Chapel Hill hospital who can cater to the needs of teens with cancer.