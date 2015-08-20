FBI offering $20K reward in two bank extortion cases in East TN

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the identification and arrests of the suspects in two Knoxville-area kidnapping and bank extortion cases.

The FBI, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Oak Ridge Police Department, is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating individuals responsible for the kidnapping and extortion involving employees of the Y-12 Federal Credit Union and SmartBank, according to an FBI news release.

On April 28, at approximately 8:15 a.m., a Y-12 Federal Credit Union employee and his family were kidnapped from their residence and held hostage at gunpoint. While the family was held hostage, the employee was coerced to attempt to remove money from the Y-12 Federal Credit Union, at 501 Lafayette Drive in Oak Ridge.