Grants seek to protect Tennessee Civil War sites

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Historical Commission and Tennessee Wars Commission are accepting applications for projects to protect Civil War and Underground Railroad sites in Tennessee.

The grants are funded through the Tennessee Civil War Sites Preservation Act.

The program helps fund the acquisition of the properties for land associated with the 38 most significant Civil War sites in Tennessee.

In addition, the grants will assist in funding Underground Railroad sites eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or for being designated a national historic landmark.

The amount of funds available for grants in Tennessee this year is expected to be $250,000.

For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission and Tennessee Wars Commission, visit http://tn.gov/environment/section/tennessee-historical-commission, or call (615) 532-1550.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.