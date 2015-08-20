Regal checking bags nationwide in wake of theater shootings

By Ree Hines, TODAY

(NBC News) - Popcorn, soda and ... having your bag searched? The first two are synonymous with the moving-going experience, but the third one may soon be as well.

In the wake violent attacks in movie theaters — including a July shooting in which a gunman killed two women and himself in a Louisiana theater — one business is changing its security procedures.

"Security issues have become a daily part of our lives in America," reads a notice added to Regal Cinemas admittance-procedures list. "Regal Entertainment Group wants our customers and staff to feel comfortable and safe when visiting or working in our theatres. To ensure the safety of our guests and employees, backpacks and bags of any kind are subject to inspection prior to admission. We acknowledge that this procedure can cause some inconvenience and that it is not without flaws, but hope these are minor in comparison to increased safety."

It's the sort of precaution that's already routine in airports and at the entry point of big sporting and entertainment events. But only time will tell if it becomes as commonplace at the movies.