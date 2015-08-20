UPDATE: Funeral arrangements announced for mom and daughter killed in crash

UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Chattanooga mom and her 7 year-old daughter who were killed in a head-on crash last week.

Visitation for the two will be held at Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home today from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. A memorial service will be held Monday at 1pm at the same location.

Braylie was a second grader and cheerleader at Ooltewah Elementary School, according to her obituary.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say that 29-year-old Rachael Mosier has succumbed to her injuries from the crash early Thursday morning.

Her 7-year-old daughter Braylie died shortly after the crash at Erlanger Hospital.

Channel 3 has learned Mosier was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash.

Mosier was not wearing a seat belt and Braylie was not properly restrained with a child booster seat.

The off-duty Chattanooga police officer involved in the head-on told investigators Mosier was traveling in the wrong direction and he couldn't avoid the crash.

That officer, Rodney Proffitt, was released from the hospital Thursday. Colleagues say the 8-year veteran is devastated.

PREVIOUS STORY: An early morning crash at 12:25am Thursday on Mountain View Road in Ooltewah claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl.

The two-vehicle crash, involved a 2015 VW Passatt driven by Rachael Mosier, 29, and occupied by her child.

They were traveling south on Mountain View Road on the wrong side of the road for an unknown reason.

A 2004 Chevy pickup truck driven by Rodney Proffitt, 32, was traveling north bound on Mountain View Road in the correct lane of travel.

Proffitt is an officer with the Chattanooga Police Department. He was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time.

The vehicles collided head-on in the north bound lanes.

All of the victims were transported to Erlanger for examination and treatment.

The 7-year-old girl died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Mosier is listed in critical condition. Proffitt sustained some injuries, but is expected to recover.

The family has been notified by police.