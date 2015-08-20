A few showers or storms today, with clearing skies tonight

Good Thursday. We will stay mostly cloudy today with a few spotty showers and storms through the afternoon. Look for a high of 84 degrees. Skies will begin to clear this evening, and it should feel wonderful tonight as humidity lowers a little heading into Friday.

Friday will be great from morning to night. The temperature will be a little cooler and the air a little drier. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 83.

Heading into the weekend, We will start with a bit of a warm up Saturday. It will still be a nice day, just a bit warmer with a high of 88 under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will climb to 87, and we could see some scattered showers Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks good starting out. We will have highs in the mid 80s with only a slight chance for a late day shower or storm. The rain chance may increase a bit by mid week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 73

Noon... Spotty Shower or Storm, 78

5pm... Skies Clearing, 84