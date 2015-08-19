Alabama hoops signee Eubanks not cleared to enroll - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama hoops signee Eubanks not cleared to enroll

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama signee Kobie Eubanks has not been cleared by the NCAA and won't be allowed to enroll for the upcoming season.
    
Crimson Tide coach Avery Johnson says the school was unable to get Eubanks admitted but says he "has a bright future."
    
Eubanks initially signed with Baylor in 2014 but had to reclassify to the 2015 class because of issues with his transcripts. The 6-foot-5 guard was rated a four-star prospect and No. 92 overall by 247Sports.
    
Eubanks played last season at Elev8 Prep Academy in Delray Beach, Florida. He averaged 18.5 points as a senior at Our Savior New American School in New York during the 2013 -14 season.

