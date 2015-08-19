Padres beat Braves 3-2 to complete sweep

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Yangervis Solarte drove in two runs, and Tyson Ross pitch six solid innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep on Wednesday.



Solarte, who had three hits, homered in the sixth and added a run-scoring double in the seventh.



In the seventh, Melvin Upton Jr. singled off Matt Marksberry (0-2), stole second and advanced to third on Clint Barmes' groundout. Austin Hedges followed with a double to left-center field, scoring Upton for a 2-1 lead.



Ross pitched six innings, allowing a run on six hits. He walked three and struck out five.



Shawn Kelley (2-2) got the win after striking out the side in the seventh. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 35th save in 37 chances.



Atlanta's Julio Teheran allowed a run and struck out seven over six innings.



It was only the Padres' second three-game sweep of the season.