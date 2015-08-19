US women beat Costa Rica 7-2 in rainy exhibition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Carli Lloyd and Heather O'Reilly each scored twice and the United States beat Costa Rica 7-2 on Wednesday night in a Women's World Cup victory tour exhibition game that included an 83-minute weather delay.



Abby Wambach and Alex Morgan also scored and the U.S. got an own goal in its second friendly since winning the Women's World Cup six weeks ago. The U.S. beat Costa Rica team 8-0 on Sunday in Pittsburgh.



The U.S. led 2-0 when lightning in the area forced a weather delay in the 15th minute. The U.S. scored three more goals in the eight minutes after play resumed.



The U.S. players wore black armbands to honor the victims of the July 16 attacks on two Chattanooga military facilities that resulted in the deaths of four Marines and a sailor.

A moment of silence was held before the game.