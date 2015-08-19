Southside businesses welcome U.S. Soccer fan bonanza

Businesses that neighbor Finley Stadium say they saw a bumper crop of foot traffic Wednesday night for the U.S. Women's National Soccer team play a friendly exhibition against Costa Rica.

"I don't know what we're on pace for today, said Brewer Alexander Rivers of the Chattanooga Brewing Company. "We might be on pace for a record setting day, I mean this could be the top day we ever had."

And Alexander Rivers should know.

As the first ever employee of Chattanooga Brewing, he's seen a lot of business days come and go, but nothing like Wednesday night.

"Our Wednesday nights consists of trivia upstairs and it's a great crew," snickers Rivers. "But it's not closing the roads to have a block party."

It's just not businesses across the street from Finley Stadium seeing their fare share of foot traffic for the U.S. Women's National team's match against Costa Rica.

"It's wonderful, anytime there is a good crowd at the stadium it helps our business," says Charlie Danner, owner of T-Bones Sports Grille.

Danner says he conservatively estimates his Wednesday business boom has jumped 300 to 400 percent.

Rivers says he's not going to count his beers before they're poured but he, like Danner expects a great bottom line once all the tabs are paid out.

"I could do this every day if we needed to," laughs Rivers.

"We just like for people to come out and have a good time," says Danner, with a happy patron shouting "T-Bones yeah" behind him during our interview.

Late Wednesday, U.S. Soccer says 20,535 fans filled Finley for the USA/Costa Rica match.

