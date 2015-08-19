Thousands pack Finley Stadium to see USWNT vs. Costa Rica

Fans from near and far sold out Finley Stadium to see the best team in women’s soccer.

Amanda Whitson made the trip driving seven hours from Florida. For her the opportunity came on a whim.

“A last minute drop out gave me the opportunity to come with her, so I’ve known about this for two weeks. I asked off two weeks ago. Yes! It was perfect timing,” she said.

Seeing the U.S. Women’s National Team is an experience for many, like Ashley Draper, couldn’t miss. She made the trip from Johnson City for her first professional soccer game.

“After seeing them win in the Olympics and being so close in the last FIFA tournament and then seeing them come back and win, I feel like it’s at the height right now,” she added.

Players with the Sugar Hill Football Club out of Georgia got the opportunity of a lifetime after being chosen to serve as escorts for team USA.

“They were up close and person with these players, they held their hands, walked down the field and the National Anthem. It was just a once in a lifetime experience for these kids,” she added.

Eliza, 7, was one of those escorts. She likes to play midfield.

“You get to kick around the ball and it’s really fun,” she said.

Eliza’s mom also plays on an adult league, she says having the opportunity to see these women play is an example for young players like her daughter.

“If you lose one, go back out there. Give it your all, don’t ever give up. Try hard, play hard and never give up,” she said.