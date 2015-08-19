ONLY ON 3: Firefighter who rescued mom & baby visits hospital

The Chattanooga firefighter who dove to catch a baby from a burning apartment building made a special hospital visit on Wednesday.

As flames were tearing through Hidden Creek Apartments on East Brainerd Rd. last Thursday night, Bellnique Moon dropped her 10-month-old son, Iman, from a third-story window in an effort to save his life.

Off-duty firefighter Lt. Vernon Lane caught the baby and broke Moon's fall after she jumped.

The mother and her son were rushed to Erlanger, where Moon was reunited with the firefighter who saved them on Wednesday.

"You doing ok?" Lane asked before giving Moon a hug.

She has casts on both of her legs and three broken bones in her back. She said she's happy she's alive, but even more thankful for the firefighter who saved her son.

"The baby's OK, too," she told Lane.

"The baby's OK? That is awesome," Lane smiled.

It's the first time they've seen each other since the night of the fire.

"It's just hard to believe it happened," Moon said.

"I know. It's a tough situation, and you don't know what to do. But you were just trying to take care of your baby," Lane told her.

Moon remembers waking up to smoke pouring through her door and flames shooting through the roof.

"I was just thinking, how are we going to get out? Should I jump or should I wait for someone to come help?" she recalled.

Moon's husband, Rahman, jumped first, and planned to catch his wife and son. But he hurt his leg, and couldn't stand up again.

Police were running toward the building with a mattress for Moon and her baby to land on, but the fire was spreading fast.

"I just let him go," Moon said. "And I was hoping someone down there would catch him."

She said she didn't see Lane below her window. He dove out and caught the baby in his arms right before hitting the ground.

"I thought my son was gonna die when I dropped him. When I looked down, I saw him laying on his stomach, but i didn't realize someone had caught him," Moon said.

Telling Lane "thank you" doesn't seem like enough. But the humble hero said he was just doing his job.

"Thank you for reacting fast, catching my son, and making sure he was OK," Moon told the fireman.

"I'm just happy I was at the right place at the right time," Lane replied.

The Hidden Creek Apartment complex is taking donations for residents who lost their homes in the fire. Donations may be dropped off at their leasing office during business hours.

Friends of the Moon family created their own donation website. To help this family, click here. http://www.gofundme.com/hvvxpxvk