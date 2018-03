The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspect wanted for Aggravated Assault and Battery.

David Lee Stevens, 21, has black hair and brown eyes. His is 6 feet tall and weighs 130 lbs. His last known address was 186 American Blvd Rossville, GA

Anyone with information about David Lee Stevens is asked to call the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424 or (706)935-2323.