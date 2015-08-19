Man charged for exposing himself in front of high school

A man is charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure after pulling his pants down in front of a Polk County school.

It happened August 14, 2015 at Polk County High.

Callers told Polk County Sheriff's deputies that the man kept honking the horn at passing motorists and holding his hand as if he had a gun and act like he was shooting at them. At the time this was happening, student dropoffs were underway.

Deputies made contact with the man, identified as James Cloud.

Cloud began to curse and acted very agitated when approached.

He told the deputies he'd run out of gas and was frustrated for having to sit on the side of the road.

Deputies asked Cloud if he had any weapons and could they search the car. When Cloud got out of the car, deputies asked again if he had any weapons on him.

That's when Cloud pulled down his pants all the way to his ankles and exposed himself to officers and passing school traffic.

Cloud is a California resident and was traveling through the area enroute to Ohio, no weapons were found and incident was contained quickly by SRO and back up officers.

He taken to the Polk Justice Center and held on charges and pending mental evaluation.