Calhoun tops AAA in Georgia Prep Football Poll

ATLANTA, GA (AP) -- The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association high school football polls of the 2015 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:



Class AAAAAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Archer (6) 0-0 120 -

2. Colquitt (5) 0-0 112 -

3. McEachern (2) 0-0 111 -

4. Grayson 0-0 76 -

5. Peachtree Ridge 0-0 61 -

6. North Gwinnett 0-0 35 -

7. Hillgrove 0-0 34 -

8. Etowah 0-0 28 -

9. Roswell 0-0 27 -

10. Milton 0-0 24 -

10. (tie)Tucker 0-0 24 -

Others receiving votes: Mill Creek 17, Valdosta 12, Lee Co. 8, Walton 8, Dacula 7, Camden 5, Lowndes 5, Norcross 3, Westlake 3, Newton 1.



Class AAAAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Northside-Warner Robins (8) 0-0 111 -

2. Allatoona (1) 0-0 93 -

3. Houston County (2) 0-0 91 -

4. Ware County 0-0 72 -

5. Kell 0-0 70 -

6. Jones County (1) 0-0 55 -

(tie) Stockbridge 0-0 55 -

8. Mays 0-0 54 -

9. Lanier 0-0 35 -

10. Gainesville 0-0 27 -

Others receiving votes: Carver-Columbus 6, Coffee Co. 5, Creekside 4, Drew 4, Dalton 3, Sprayberry 3, Warner Robins 3, Brunswick 2, South Paulding 1, Stephenson 1, Glynn Academy 2.



Class AAAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Buford (13) 0-0 130 -

2. St. Pius X 0-0 96 -

3. Woodward Academy 0-0 93 -

4. Cartersville 0-0 92 -

5. Sandy Creek 0-0 85 -

6. Marist 0-0 69 -

7. Griffin 0-0 38 -

8. Carrollton 0-0 27 -

9. Cairo 0-0 17 -

10. North Oconee 0-0 14 -

(tie) West Laurens 0-0 14 -

Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 12, Whitewater 6, Worth County 6, Jonesboro 4, Wayne County 3, Veterans 2, Stephens County 2, Upson-Lee 2.



Class AAA

Record Pts Prv

1. Calhoun (12) 0-0 129 -

2. Blessed Trinity (1) 0-0 112 -

3. Westminster 0-0 96 -

4. Jefferson 0-0 73 -

5. Elbert County 0-0 66 -

6. Washington County 0-0 55 -

7. Peach County 0-0 35 -

8. Cedar Grove 0-0 34 -

9. Hart County 0-0 29 -

10. Pierce County 0-0 27 -

Others receiving votes: Central-Carrollton 22, West Hall 12, Cook 8, Jackson 5, Oconee County 5, Dodge County 4, Adairsville 2, Sonoraville 1.



Class AA

Record Pts Prv

1. Benedictine (9) 0-0 110 -

2. Greater Atlanta Christian (3) 0-0 105 -

3. Fitzgerald (1) 0-0 101 -

4. Lamar County 0-0 78 -

5. Brooks County 0-0 74 -

6. Vidalia 0-0 68 -

7. Lovett 0-0 61 -

8. Macon County 0-0 32 -

9. Pace Academy 0-0 27 -

10. Wesleyan 0-0 19 -

Others receiving votes: Heard County 11, Screven County 8, Rabun County 7, Washington-Wilkes 5, Thomasville 4, Model 2, Union County 1, Jefferson County 1, Darlington 1.



Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Mount Paran Christian (10) 0-0 126 -

2. Aquinas (1) 0-0 93 -

3. Eagle's Landing Christian (2) 0-0 89 -

4. Marion County 0-0 80 -

5. Irwin County 0-0 66 -

6. Calvary Day 0-0 63 -

7. Hawkinsville 0-0 51 -

8. Charlton County 0-0 35 -

9. Savannah Christian 0-0 29 -

10. Landmark Christian 0-0 25 -

Others receiving votes: Prince Avenue Christian 21, Commerce 20, First Presbyterian Day 5, Pacelli 5, Clinch County 2, Mt. Pisgah 2, Christian Heritage 1, Stratford Academy 1, Tattnall Square 1.

