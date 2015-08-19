Calhoun tops AAA in Georgia Prep Football Poll - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Calhoun tops AAA in Georgia Prep Football Poll

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA, GA  (AP) --   The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association high school football polls of the 2015 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
    
Class AAAAAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Archer (6)    0-0    120    -
    2. Colquitt (5)    0-0    112    -
    3. McEachern (2)    0-0    111    -
    4. Grayson    0-0    76    -
    5. Peachtree Ridge    0-0    61    -
    6. North Gwinnett    0-0    35    -
    7. Hillgrove    0-0    34    -
    8. Etowah    0-0    28    -
    9. Roswell    0-0    27    -
    10. Milton    0-0    24    -
    10. (tie)Tucker    0-0    24    -    
Others receiving votes: Mill Creek 17, Valdosta 12, Lee Co. 8, Walton 8, Dacula 7, Camden 5, Lowndes 5, Norcross 3, Westlake 3, Newton 1.
    
Class AAAAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Northside-Warner Robins (8)    0-0    111    -
    2. Allatoona (1)    0-0    93    -
    3. Houston County (2)    0-0    91    -
    4. Ware County    0-0    72    -
    5. Kell    0-0    70    -
    6. Jones County (1)    0-0    55    -
    (tie) Stockbridge    0-0    55    -
    8. Mays    0-0    54    -
    9. Lanier    0-0    35    -
    10. Gainesville    0-0    27    -    
Others receiving votes: Carver-Columbus 6, Coffee Co. 5, Creekside 4, Drew 4, Dalton 3, Sprayberry 3, Warner Robins 3, Brunswick 2, South Paulding 1, Stephenson 1, Glynn Academy 2.
    
Class AAAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Buford (13)    0-0    130    -
    2. St. Pius X    0-0    96    -
    3. Woodward Academy    0-0    93    -
    4. Cartersville    0-0    92    -
    5. Sandy Creek    0-0    85    -
    6. Marist    0-0    69    -
    7. Griffin    0-0    38    -
    8. Carrollton    0-0    27    -
    9. Cairo    0-0    17    -
    10. North Oconee    0-0    14    -
    (tie) West Laurens    0-0    14    -    
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 12, Whitewater 6, Worth County 6, Jonesboro 4, Wayne County 3, Veterans 2, Stephens County 2, Upson-Lee 2.
    
Class AAA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Calhoun (12)    0-0    129    -
    2. Blessed Trinity (1)    0-0    112    -
    3. Westminster    0-0    96    -
    4. Jefferson    0-0    73    -
    5. Elbert County    0-0    66    -
    6. Washington County    0-0    55    -
    7. Peach County    0-0    35    -
    8. Cedar Grove    0-0    34    -
    9. Hart County    0-0    29    -
    10. Pierce County    0-0    27    -    
Others receiving votes: Central-Carrollton 22, West Hall 12, Cook 8, Jackson 5, Oconee County 5, Dodge County 4, Adairsville 2, Sonoraville 1.
    
Class AA
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Benedictine (9)    0-0    110    -
    2. Greater Atlanta Christian (3)    0-0    105    -
    3. Fitzgerald (1)    0-0    101    -
    4. Lamar County    0-0    78    -
    5. Brooks County    0-0    74    -
    6. Vidalia    0-0    68    -
    7. Lovett    0-0    61    -
    8. Macon County    0-0    32    -
    9. Pace Academy    0-0    27    -
    10. Wesleyan    0-0    19    -    
Others receiving votes: Heard County 11, Screven County 8, Rabun County 7, Washington-Wilkes 5, Thomasville 4, Model 2, Union County 1, Jefferson County 1, Darlington 1.
    
Class A
        Record    Pts    Prv
    1. Mount Paran Christian (10)    0-0    126    -
    2. Aquinas (1)    0-0    93    -
    3. Eagle's Landing Christian (2)    0-0    89    -
    4. Marion County    0-0    80    -
    5. Irwin County    0-0    66    -
    6. Calvary Day    0-0    63    -
    7. Hawkinsville    0-0    51    -
    8. Charlton County    0-0    35    -
    9. Savannah Christian    0-0    29    -
    10. Landmark Christian    0-0    25    -    
Others receiving votes: Prince Avenue Christian 21, Commerce 20, First Presbyterian Day 5, Pacelli 5, Clinch County 2, Mt. Pisgah 2, Christian Heritage 1, Stratford Academy 1, Tattnall Square 1.
    

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.