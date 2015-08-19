Falcons RBs Freeman, Coleman may miss another preseason game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - The Atlanta Falcons could be another week away from seeing their top running backs play in a preseason game.



Devonta Freeman and rookie Tevin Coleman missed last week's win over Tennessee with hamstring injuries and may not play in Friday night's preseason game at the New York Jets.



Coach Dan Quinn says he wants to see the two run in Thursday's practice and in pregame warmups Friday before deciding if they will play. Running back Antone Smith, who also has a hamstring injury, isn't expected to play.



Quinn says he has been impressed with undrafted rookie running back Terron Ward.



Defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman, who suffered a concussion on Tuesday, and safety William Moore, who has a calf strain, are expected to miss the game.

