Healthy Marshall gives Georgia 'full package' at tailback

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Keith Marshall is healthy again, so Nick Chubb doesn't have to be a one-man tailback corps for Georgia this season.



Marshall joined Todd Gurley as the top recruits from North Carolina in Georgia's 2012 freshman class. While Gurley became the top running back selected in this year's NFL draft, injuries have held Marshall back since his strong freshman season.



Now Chubb and others are talking about Marshall's resurgence in preseason practice. Marshall, limited to a combined eight games the last two years, says he is feeling good and is excited about the season.



Georgia also has Sony Michel, Brendan Douglas and A.J. Turman at tailback. Chubb has emerged as the star in the group, but he says Georgia now has "a full package" at the position.