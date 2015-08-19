Weather postpones DSC-Berry soccer exhibition

DALTON, GA (dsroadrunners.com) -- Wednesday’s scheduled Berry College at Dalton State soccer exhibition game has been postponed.

Roadrunner Coach Kerem Daser said it is possible the game could be rescheduled for a later date.

Derek Waugh, Dalton State Director of Athletics, said the possibility of delays due to inclement weather and travel plans for the Roadrunner’s season opener Thursday night in the Tampa suburb of Temple Terrace made the postponement the right thing to do.



“With the fact that this game was an exhibition, the chance of rain and lightning and the fact that our respective teams kick off the regular season soon (tomorrow in Tampa for the Roadrunners), we did not want to risk an injury or extreme delay for the exhibition,” said Waugh. “We definitely want to make up the exhibition with Berry but are not sure when yet. Obviously, if this was a regular season game, we would have waited to see what happens, but this was a tune up for tomorrow vs. Florida College in Tampa, so we are going to make sure the team can get on the road on time. We really appreciate Berry’s cooperation.”

