Mocs unveil “Under the Weather” ticket promo

CHATTANOOGA, TN (gomocs.com) -- Has all of the rain in Chattanooga this week got you down? Don't worry, the Mocs have you covered with their "Under the Weather" promotion for new football season tickets.

Check the weather on Thursday, Aug. 20, and note the high and low temperature for the day. The high temperature is the cost of a reserved football season ticket, while the low is the cost of a general admission season ticket. This special pricing is for new tickets purchased on Friday, Aug. 21, only.

Normally, GA tickets are $75, while reserved chairbacks are $125. There is still a donation requirement for the chairbacks if you are not a member of the Mocs Club, but with all of this rain in the Scenic City forecast, you could still be in line for a great deal.

Right now, the outlook for Thursday calls for a high of 80 degrees and a low of 68. If that holds true, then you are looking at a great deal on season tickets for the No. 8 ranked team in the country. These serious savings are sure to brighten up any damp and dreary week.

We will post the "Official" temps on Friday morning on our social media accounts (facebook.com/chattanoogamocs and @gomocs). Call the ticket office any time between 10:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) and 5:00 p.m. at (423) 266-MOCS (6627) for this special deal.

UTC's home opener is a huge Top 10 matchup against No. 7 Jacksonville State on Sept. 5. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. in Finley Stadium.

