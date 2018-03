UPDATE: A special needs child brought a loaded gun to Dalton Middle School Wednesday morning.

According to Dalton Police Department spokesman Bruce Frazier, the child brought the handgun to the school.

The student pulled the weapon from a book bag and told the teacher "Lookey what I got," Dalton police said.

The teacher then took possession of the weapon, a two-tone Kel Tec 380 semi-automatic handgun.

While the weapon’s magazine was loaded, a round had not been chambered. Police say there was no threat made to students or teachers.

The student told police they gun was obtained "from the middle thing in car," presumably referring to a car's console.