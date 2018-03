HOOVER, AL(AP) - Police say a Birmingham-area man who was fatally shot may have been killed by his 2-year-old son.

Multiple media outlets report that the 31-year-old man was shot once in the head in a Hoover apartment on Tuesday afternoon.

Hoover Police Cpt. Gregg Rector says other possibilities are being considered to explain the shooting, but he says there did not appear to be an intruder or other person involved besides the man and the toddler.

Police said they would release the victim's identity and further details on Wednesday.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.