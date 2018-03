Hamilton County taxpayers are now officially chipping in to help open the new Bass Pro Shops.

Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to invest $1 million in road improvements around Exit 1 in East Ridge.

"Improvements that are way past due in fact. Exit 1 is a very antiquated design," said Dist. 8 Commissioner Tim Boyd.

Commissioner Boyd, who represents East Ridge, said $500,000 will go towards widening Camp Jordan Pkwy from 2 to 5 lanes. The other $500,000 will help improve actual exit.

He said this construction will help lure more business around Bass Pro.

"There is over $100 million in retail, hospitality and hotels -- beyond Bass Pro -- pending the reconstruction of Exit 1," he said. "It's just something that's going to be new life to East Ridge, no question about it."

Bass Pro Shops is set to open in the Summer of 2016.

Hamilton County's contribution to the road construction is capped at $1 million.