Tonya Craft's book, 'Accused,' to be released next month

Tonya Craft, the Georgia kindergarten teacher accused of child molestation in 2008 and later acquitted in 2010, has a new book that will be released September 1.

A launch party for the Book, titled “Accused,” will be held at Barnes & Noble Hamilton Place September 5 at 2:00pm.

Craft’s lengthy trial became a national story as details about the case, gag orders and other legal twists and turns came to light during the hearings.

Nearly 500 potential jurors were summoned for jury.

She dropped a $25 million federal lawsuit in 2010, filed against 19 defendants, including the parents of the girls who accused Craft of molestation and investigators in the case.

Craft’s book is said to detail her search for answers and information during the two-year-long journey to prove her innocence in the case.