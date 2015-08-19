Driver in deadly crash won't fight extradition

Benjamin Brewer, the truck driver in the horrific crash that killed six people in June, will not fight his extradition to Chattanooga to face charges here.

Brewer was indicted for six counts of vehicular homicide following the crash in June.

Brewer also tested positive for meth at the time of the crash, and was later arrested in Lexington, KY with his fiance, Charity Pennington.

Both were charged with meth trafficking in their arrest.

Brewer won’t return to Chattanooga until the charges in Kentucky are resolved.

His charges there include one count of trafficking meth in first degree (with more than 2 grams of meth) and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree for kicking out patrol car window after he was taken into custody.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again in Kentucky on September 9th if he has not yet been extradited.

Two civil lawsuits have been filed against Brewer and the company he worked for, Cool Runnings Express, Inc. based in Lexington.