Scenic City hits the cover of Outside and rave reviews

Chattanooga's riverfront on the cover of Outside Magazine.

The Scenic City graces the cover of Outside Magazine this month after winning the “Best Town Ever 2015” competition earlier this year, besting Port Angeles, WA in the social media-driven contest.

The cover photo was shot by local photographer Dianne Blankenbaker.

The tag line for the cover story is enough to make the Chamber of Commerce blush proudly: “Two days in the city should be enough to convince you to make the move.”

Chattanooga's riverfront shows well in the cover photograph, and one story is a timeline of how to properly spend two days enjoying the wide variety of activities, restaurants and sites that many of us enjoy.

It’s also fair to point out this marks the second time Chattanooga has won such a contest, taking the honors in 2011 as well.

Chattanooga will also be featured on the TODAY show on August 27, 2015, which airs on Channel 3 from 7:00am-10:00m weekdays.

In the main story, the editors at Outside conclude with this:

"It might be too early to start calling it Silicon Gorge, but people are relocating to Chattanooga because it has something that many other recreation meccas don’t: opportunity."

Photo by Dianne Blankenbaker