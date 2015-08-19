What you need to know for tonight's U.S. Women's soccer match

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
WHO: The World Champion U.S. Women’s National Team plays a friendly match against Costa Rica Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Finley Stadium, 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37408
WHEN: 10:00 a.m. - Finley Stadium Parking Lots Open
2:30 p.m. - FanHQ Chattanooga opens at First Tennessee Pavilion featuring live music from DJ Case Bloom and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy.
3:00 p.m. - Ticket will call opens at the First Tennessee Pavilion (valid photo I.D. required)
5:00 p.m. - Gates open
6:30 p.m. - Kickoff
GET THE APP | WRCB Weather app for you Android or iPhone
LAST MATCH: The U.S. women opened its Victory Tour Sunday, Aug. 16 with an 8-0 win against Costa Rica in Pittsburgh.
TICKET INFO: If you have "print-at-home" tickets, you MUST print your tickets and bring them to the game. You CANNOT scan your ticket's barcode on your mobile device.
DO NOT BRING:
- Anything that may cause a nuisance or disruption
- Backpacks and large bags (larger than 12" x 6" x 12") (All bags will be subject to inspection)
- Balloons, Banners, Beach Balls
- Containers, bottles, cans, gel/ liquid containers and coolers
- Explosives, weapons, fireworks
- Folding chairs, blankets
- Objects that obstruct another patron's view of the playing surface
- Outside food/beverages
- Laser pointers, personal heaters
- Noisemakers, poles/sticks of any kind
- Professional cameras, cameras with detachable lenses, video cameras
- Smoking devices, lighters
- Umbrellas, strollers