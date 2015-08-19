What you need to know for tonight's U.S. Women's soccer match

WHO: The World Champion U.S. Women’s National Team plays a friendly match against Costa Rica Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Finley Stadium, 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37408

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. - Finley Stadium Parking Lots Open

2:30 p.m. - FanHQ Chattanooga opens at First Tennessee Pavilion featuring live music from DJ Case Bloom and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy.

3:00 p.m. - Ticket will call opens at the First Tennessee Pavilion (valid photo I.D. required)

5:00 p.m. - Gates open

6:30 p.m. - Kickoff

LAST MATCH: The U.S. women opened its Victory Tour Sunday, Aug. 16 with an 8-0 win against Costa Rica in Pittsburgh.

TICKET INFO: If you have "print-at-home" tickets, you MUST print your tickets and bring them to the game. You CANNOT scan your ticket's barcode on your mobile device.

DO NOT BRING: