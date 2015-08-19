What you need to know for tonight's U.S. Women's soccer match - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

What you need to know for tonight's U.S. Women's soccer match

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

WHO: The World Champion U.S. Women’s National Team plays a friendly match against Costa Rica Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Finley Stadium, 1826 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37408

WHEN: 10:00 a.m. - Finley Stadium Parking Lots Open
2:30 p.m. - FanHQ Chattanooga opens at First Tennessee Pavilion featuring live music from DJ Case Bloom and the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup trophy.
3:00 p.m. - Ticket will call opens at the First Tennessee Pavilion (valid photo I.D. required)
5:00 p.m. - Gates open
6:30 p.m. - Kickoff 

GET THE APP | WRCB Weather app for you Android or iPhone

LAST MATCH: The U.S. women opened its Victory Tour Sunday, Aug. 16 with an 8-0 win against Costa Rica in Pittsburgh.

TICKET INFO: If you have "print-at-home" tickets, you MUST print your tickets and bring them to the game. You CANNOT scan your ticket's barcode on your mobile device.

DO NOT BRING:

  • Anything that may cause a nuisance or disruption 
  • Backpacks and large bags (larger than 12" x 6" x 12") (All bags will be subject to inspection)
  • Balloons, Banners, Beach Balls 
  • Containers, bottles, cans, gel/ liquid containers and coolers 
  • Explosives, weapons, fireworks
  • Folding chairs, blankets
  • Objects that obstruct another patron's view of the playing surface
  • Outside food/beverages
  • Laser pointers, personal heaters
  • Noisemakers, poles/sticks of any kind
  • Professional cameras, cameras with detachable lenses, video cameras
  • Smoking devices, lighters
  • Umbrellas, strollers 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.