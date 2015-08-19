Spotty showers/storms today, storms likely tonight

Good Wednesday. Expect more spotty showers today. They will be very hit and miss. Primarily it will be in the form of rain, but one or two storms are possible. This will be the case through the afternoon. We should manage a high of 84 degrees. For the evening, on and off showers and storms will continue to pop up. As the big soccer game gets under way, we may be fortunate and not see any rain at all for the first part of the game, though I do think there will be some spotty showers in the area at 6:30 game time.

Tonight will be interesting. Between 8pm and 10pm we will see a line of storms moving through the area ahead of a front. Those storms could produce some gusty, damaging winds and small hail. They will last into late tonight.

Thursday, a few showers and mostly cloudy skies will linger through the day with a high of 83 Thursday. Late in the day, however, it will begin to clear out, and we should have great weather heading into Friday. Friday will bring a high of 86, partly cloudy skies, and lower humidity levels. That will mean much more comfortable weather heading into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be a little more humid and warm with highs reaching the upper 80s and only a slight chance for an afternoon storm or two both days.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Overcast, 72

Noon... Spotty Showers/Storms, 77

5pm... Spotty Showers/Storms, 84