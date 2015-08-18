Fans pack Finley Stadium to watch USWNT practice

Nearly 2,000 fans came out to Finley Stadium Tuesday to watch some of the best in women’s soccer.

For many, it’s a once in a lifetime experience seeing players like Alex Morgan, Hope Solo and Abby Wambach in person.

“Most of them are just wonderful role models and they are something to be envied,” Jessica Thomas said.

Thomas’ 9-year-old daughter Olivia has dreams of one day playing on this kind of level.

“I have to say [I want to be a] striker,” Olivia said, “Because I want to be the one that makes all the goals.”

After the hour-long practice, the team turned to eager fans like Jake Aragon.

He brought six-week-old Jeter to practice. It’s the first of what will probably be many sporting events.

“Alex Morgan signed my baby’s Chuck Taylor’s. I mean, how awesome is that?” he said.

For Aragon, the lessons that are taught on the field are ones that are used throughout life—ones he wants passed down to his kids.

“I truly believe in having team spirit. I would like my kids to feel the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat and hopefully they will carry it with them for the rest of their lives,” he added.

As for the autographed Chuck Taylor’s, they’re a keepsake for when Jeter gets older.

Wednesday’s game against Costa Rica kicks off at 6:30 pm at Finley Stadium.